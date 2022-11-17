BrightView (NYSE:BV) Trading Down 6.1%

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 183,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

BrightView Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $697.50 million, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 23.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 277,640 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 4.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,554,000 after acquiring an additional 131,494 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 18.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 809,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 128,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 76.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 123,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

