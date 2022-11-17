Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:BHFAM)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BHFAM stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,408. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

