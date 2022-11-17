Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:BHFAM)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of BHFAM stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,408. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41.
About Brighthouse Financial
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHFAM)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.