Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.40

Shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.40 and traded as low as $11.35. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 3,452 shares traded.
Bridgford Foods Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of -0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38.
Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.52 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Bridgford Foods
About Bridgford Foods
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgford Foods (BRID)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.