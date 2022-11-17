Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.40

Shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.40 and traded as low as $11.35. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 3,452 shares traded.

Bridgford Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of -0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bridgford Foods

About Bridgford Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Bridgford Foods Co. ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Rating ) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.