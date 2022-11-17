Breisacher Nicholas Sells 400 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,649.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of THRM stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,113,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,304,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,102,000 after purchasing an additional 566,583 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,180,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentherm Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.