BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Up 4.1%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.42. 3,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 431,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BRCC. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BRC to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

BRC Stock Up 5.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). BRC had a negative return on equity of 772.78% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BRC by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

