BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Up 4.1%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.42. 3,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 431,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.
Several research firms have weighed in on BRCC. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BRC to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.
BRC Stock Up 5.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BRC by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
