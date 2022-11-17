BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 128.31% from the company’s current price.

BWAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay Stock Down 31.6 %

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.42. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

BrainsWay Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in BrainsWay by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BrainsWay by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.