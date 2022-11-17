BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 128.31% from the company’s current price.
BWAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
BrainsWay Stock Down 31.6 %
NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.42. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $9.18.
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
