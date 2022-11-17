Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $1.23 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,519,000 after buying an additional 3,399,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,345,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TransUnion by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,938,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,360,000 after buying an additional 83,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in TransUnion by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,740,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,863,000 after buying an additional 573,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.22. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.