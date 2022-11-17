Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 10,286 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,286 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.9 %

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

NYSE JCI opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.