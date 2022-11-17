Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 101.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,314.1% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,808 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.