Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.04 Million Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.05% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,280,000 after purchasing an additional 98,839 shares in the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Caspian Capital LP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after purchasing an additional 830,401 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,710,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after purchasing an additional 224,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 232,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTAI opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $30.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. Research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is -45.98%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

