Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 19 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $2,626.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,094.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,782.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.96. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

