Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $457.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $529.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

