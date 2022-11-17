Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CSX by 14.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in CSX by 67.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after buying an additional 726,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Stephens increased their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.