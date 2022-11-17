Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 229 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $363.44 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

