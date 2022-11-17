Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 962,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Boyd Gaming Stock Performance
BYD traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 579,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,734. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,960,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,442,312 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 510,134 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,250,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.