Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 962,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 579,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,734. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 11.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,960,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,442,312 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 510,134 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,250,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

