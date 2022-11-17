Bowie Capital Management LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bowie Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 4.3% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $517.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,163. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.00 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $523.88 and its 200-day moving average is $514.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $483.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.