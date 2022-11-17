Bowie Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.3% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,103 shares of company stock worth $9,031,598. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $13.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $398.66. 55,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,454. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $695.61.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

