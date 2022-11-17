Bowie Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,122,000. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,001,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,125 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 45,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,916. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

