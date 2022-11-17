Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 142,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,643. The company has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $118.80.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

