Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.4 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 383 restaurants in the royalty pool in Canada.

