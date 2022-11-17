Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Down 3.3%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.97. 30,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,382,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DNB Markets began coverage on Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital upgraded Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
