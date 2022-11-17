Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Down 3.3%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.97. 30,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,382,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DNB Markets began coverage on Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital upgraded Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 157.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

