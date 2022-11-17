BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.22.

BorgWarner stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

