BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Short Interest Update

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,668,000 after purchasing an additional 396,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,062,000 after purchasing an additional 204,210 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

