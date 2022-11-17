Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$56.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.15 to C$61.24 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$42.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.78. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.58. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$18.30 and a 12-month high of C$46.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

