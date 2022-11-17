Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBD.B. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.15 to C$61.24 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.05.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

BBD.B traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 234,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,856. The stock has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a PE ratio of -9.61. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$18.30 and a one year high of C$46.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.78.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

