Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Short Interest Down 9.4% in October

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of BVH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.01. 40,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $36.10.

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BVH shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

