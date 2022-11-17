BlueArk (BRK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.62

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $54.35 million and $4.62 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,684.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00621707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00235722 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00059805 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00060084 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001211 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00166317 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

