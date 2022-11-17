Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

Several research firms recently commented on OWL. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $1,445,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,396,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,261,922.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 31.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 255,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $31,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

