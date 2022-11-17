Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Down 14.4% in October

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,200 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 413,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $124,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

NASDAQ BLFY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 56,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,925. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

