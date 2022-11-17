Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Block were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Block by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Block by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

Shares of Block stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $241.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $24,959,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,959,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,198 shares of company stock worth $21,272,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

