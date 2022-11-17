Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Down 18.5% in October

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Price Performance
BSL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. 62,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,287. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
