Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Down 18.5% in October

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Price Performance

BSL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. 62,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,287. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.