Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $238,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $1,969,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.90. 615,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,051,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average is $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $464.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

