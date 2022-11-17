BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BNY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. 151,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,326. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 42,581 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 77,958 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 370,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 50,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

