BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE:BNY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. 151,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,326. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.