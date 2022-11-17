Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 0.9% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $148.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,078. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.89 and a 200-day moving average of $137.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

