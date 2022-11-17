Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Sells 264,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.5% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 214.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,886,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.20. 307,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,922,463. The company has a market capitalization of $259.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.