Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Sells 226,600 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,426,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,600 shares during the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group makes up approximately 4.6% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $128,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 870.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,251,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,120 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $24,514,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $16,250,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,131,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after purchasing an additional 300,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAIN. Consumer Edge lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

HAIN stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,121. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $43.53.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

