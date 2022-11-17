Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Sabre comprises 0.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sabre by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.
Sabre Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.20. 93,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,753. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $12.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sabre Profile
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabre (SABR)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.