Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Sabre comprises 0.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sabre by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.20. 93,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,753. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sabre Profile

SABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.