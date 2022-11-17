Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Criteo worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Criteo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,187,000 after buying an additional 127,813 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Criteo by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 21,765 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 59,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 461,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Criteo Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,968,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $1,508,636 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Criteo stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,879. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.