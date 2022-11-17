BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 7.0 %

BJ opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,088,000 after purchasing an additional 491,047 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,390,000 after buying an additional 32,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

