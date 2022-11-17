BitTorrent (BTTOLD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $145,767.38

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $651.26 million and approximately $145,767.38 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002674 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.00567004 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.90 or 0.29534334 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC.
About BitTorrent
BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars.
