Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,340,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 18,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Bitfarms Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of BITF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 4,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $41.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 121.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bitfarms by 22.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,445,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 265,401 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in Bitfarms by 76.4% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 248,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 107,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,097,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

