Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $39.03 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $750.33 million and $57.13 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $39.03 or 0.00234025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,677.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.69 or 0.00621762 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00059260 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000675 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,224,802 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.