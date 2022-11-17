BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $16,679.39 on Top Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $16,679.39 or 0.99996792 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $13.32 billion and $53.47 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010394 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00238283 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

