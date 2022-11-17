BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ BVXV opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.36. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’s stock is going to reverse split on Friday, November 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

