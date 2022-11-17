BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/31/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

10/27/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $111.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/24/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $110.00 to $115.00.

9/28/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $104.00.

9/26/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.84 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average is $85.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $946,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $747,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 785,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,611,000 after purchasing an additional 221,090 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 97.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 136.7% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 71,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

