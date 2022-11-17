BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Down 4.4%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 88,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,336,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $437,428.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

