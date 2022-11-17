BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 78,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

BIO-key International Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 47,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,417. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.81.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

