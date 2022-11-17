Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.06

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 12536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Big Rock Brewery from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32.

Big Rock Brewery ( TSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.82 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

