Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.06

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 12536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Big Rock Brewery from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday.
Big Rock Brewery Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32.
About Big Rock Brewery
Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.
Read More
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.