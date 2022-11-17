Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Posts Earnings Results

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMFGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS BRBMF opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Big Rock Brewery has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.12.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

