Beverley Lepine Sells 1,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 2.8 %
AMRK opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $763.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of -0.20.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
Recommended Stories
