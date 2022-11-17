Beverley Lepine Sells 1,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 2.8 %

AMRK opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $763.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of -0.20.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 12.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.